DRC: no survivors in the crash of a military helicopter in Kinshasa

According to local media quoting the Régie des Voies Aires (RVA), no crew member survived the crash of a military helicopter on Wednesday in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to military sources on site, this helicopter from the Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) crashed around 11:00 a.m. local time on the runway of Ndolo airport, Kinshasa’s second airport. The three occupants of the aircraft – the pilot, the co-pilot and the technician, all “expatriates” – lost their lives.

The pilot died on the spot, trapped by his seat belt, while the other two crew members died during their transfer to hospital, according to the RVA and General Fae Ngama, commander of the FARDC Land Force, who confirmed the facts to the Congolese Press Agency, the official media of the DRC.

Christophe Lomami, mayor of the commune of Barumbu, where Ndolo airport is located, also confirmed the accident, while specifying that the causes of the tragedy remain undetermined. At this stage, the FARDC has not yet officially communicated about the incident.