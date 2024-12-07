South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa on state visit to Algiers

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, invited by his counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune, made a state visit to Algeria on Friday December 6, according to information from RFI.

Arriving the day before at the head of a large ministerial delegation including his Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense, he was received with honors, reflecting the historic relations between the two countries. The exchanges began with a face-to-face meeting between the two presidents, followed by the signing of a strategic agreement aimed at strengthening their bilateral cooperation.

They also co-chaired the 7th meeting of the bilateral high commission, marked by the conclusion of several agreements in various fields such as agricultural research, space research, entrepreneurship, innovation, economy and mutual legal assistance. . Additionally, the discussions highlighted the two nations’ shared values ​​in the face of regional conflicts and their commitment to “oppressed peoples”.

Furthermore, Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed his support for the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and the creation of a Palestinian state, while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for his part, welcomes South Africa’s efforts in the Gaza issue and reiterated his ambition to see Africa better represented at the UN.

The two leaders concluded with their shared vision for an African continent focused on peace, security and sustainable development.