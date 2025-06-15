South Africa – murder of an anti -apartheid activist: 03 former police officers tried

This November 18, 2024 marks the start of the trial of three former South African police officers, accused of having murdered a black trade unionist 27 years ago.

The latter, known for his opposition to the racial segregation regime which continued until 1994, had been shot in eastern Johannesburg. According to RFI, the accused had briefly appeared on Monday before the hearing was postponed on Tuesday.

The facts date back to August 23, 1987, when a group of police officers, under the direction of Johan Marais, organized a night operation to eliminate Caiphus Nyoka, a 23 -year -old unionist critic of apartheid. According to the prosecution, the anti -terrorist unit had planned the raid which took place around 2:30 a.m. The agents entered Nyoka’s room, identified him, evacuated his companions, then executed nine bullets.

Johan Marais, head of unit, already pleaded guilty and was recognized responsible on November 12. Liberty under bail, it was prohibited from contact with the other three accused, waiting for his sentence to be pronounced.

Note that these trials are in late efforts to shed light on apartheid crimes. After the end of the regime, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had recommended the opening of more than 300 surveys for the most serious cases, but very few were prosecuted.