Emilio NSUE, top scorer in the CAN 2023 with five goals, played for 11 years for the national team of Equatorial Guinea without having the right, according to FIFA.

Between March 2013 and January 2024, he played 42 games and scored 23 goals for this team, despite the ban. The FIFA disciplinary committee discovered this offense, rendering its public decision on June 3 after having taken it on May 10.

Born in Palma de Mallorca in Spain of a Spanish mother and an Equatorial Guinean father, NSUE began her international career with the youth teams in Spain, playing in particular a match of the 2011 Euro Espoirs. Then, he asked to change his sporting nationality, but his request was refused by FIFA.

At that time, players had to have dual nationality before their first international match and obtain FIFA approval, which is still valid today. Despite this refusal, Nsue continued to play for Equatorial Guinea.

After its first matches for Equatorial Guinea, FIFA took charge of the file in 2013, imposing fines and canceling two games. However, this did not dissuade it from continuing his career with this team, where he was even a captain.

In addition, it was not until 2024 that FIFA reopped the file and inflicted two losses on the green carpet on Equatorial Guinea for the matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers played in November against Namibia and Liberia.