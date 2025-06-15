Mondial 2026 (Q): the list of Madagascar against the Comoros and Mali
Madagascar’s national coach, Rakotondrabe Romuald Félix, unveiled this Friday the list of players selected for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Madagascar will also play next June, the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. The Bareas will receive the Comoros on June 7 and Mali four days later at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in South Africa. This, due to non-homologation by CAF and FIFA of Malagasy stages.
For these two meetings, the national coach, Rakotondrabe Romuald Félix, called on a group of 25 players. In the list, we find the Malagasy striker Loïc Lapoussin who evolves at the Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. His compatriots Julien Pontgerard of Stade Brestois and Tamby Florent of AJ Auxerre are also there. In lack of playing time in his club, the central defender Berajo is dismissed from this group, which also has new players.
Here is the official list of Madagascar against Comoros and Mali:
Goalkeepers
Rakotoasimbola Zakanirina
Brass Sony Patrick
Gardies Teva Pierre Serge
Defenders
Demoleon Louis Sébastien
Metanire Romain Anthony
Thomas fountain
Boyer Fabien
Tremoulet Sandro Dennis
Fortun Titouan Safidy
RABEMANANTSOA RADO NIAINA
Andriantiana Nomena
Fields
MANOELANTESOA Ando Nampoina
Raveloson Rayan Ny Aina Arnaldo
Couturier Clement Yves Michel
Amada Ibrahim
Andriamanjato T. Rojolalaina
Rakotondjrajoa Andy Nantemaina
Attackers
Lapoussin Loic Andre Terry
Randriatsiferana Tokinantenaina Oliver
Randriananaina Arnaud
Hakim Abdallah
Adekalom Noah Tamby Florent
Randrianijoana Trendry Mataniah
Randriamahitsinoro Charles Carolus
Julien Pontgerard