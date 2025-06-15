Mondial 2026 (Q): the list of Madagascar against the Comoros and Mali

Madagascar’s national coach, Rakotondrabe Romuald Félix, unveiled this Friday the list of players selected for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Madagascar will also play next June, the third and fourth days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. The Bareas will receive the Comoros on June 7 and Mali four days later at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in South Africa. This, due to non-homologation by CAF and FIFA of Malagasy stages.

For these two meetings, the national coach, Rakotondrabe Romuald Félix, called on a group of 25 players. In the list, we find the Malagasy striker Loïc Lapoussin who evolves at the Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium. His compatriots Julien Pontgerard of Stade Brestois and Tamby Florent of AJ Auxerre are also there. In lack of playing time in his club, the central defender Berajo is dismissed from this group, which also has new players.

Here is the official list of Madagascar against Comoros and Mali:

Goalkeepers

Rakotoasimbola Zakanirina

Brass Sony Patrick

Gardies Teva Pierre Serge

Defenders

Demoleon Louis Sébastien

Metanire Romain Anthony

Thomas fountain

Boyer Fabien

Tremoulet Sandro Dennis

Fortun Titouan Safidy

RABEMANANTSOA RADO NIAINA

Andriantiana Nomena

Fields

MANOELANTESOA Ando Nampoina

Raveloson Rayan Ny Aina Arnaldo

Couturier Clement Yves Michel

Amada Ibrahim

Andriamanjato T. Rojolalaina

Rakotondjrajoa Andy Nantemaina

Attackers

Lapoussin Loic Andre Terry

Randriatsiferana Tokinantenaina Oliver

Randriananaina Arnaud

Hakim Abdallah

Adekalom Noah Tamby Florent

Randrianijoana Trendry Mataniah

Randriamahitsinoro Charles Carolus

Julien Pontgerard