South Africa: life imprisonment for a mother who sold her 06 year old daughter

A South African court on Thursday sentenced Racquel Smith to life imprisonment for having sold his six-year-old daughter, in a case that upset the country.

Two of his accomplices were also sentenced to the same penalty for treating human beings, accompanied by an additional ten years for kidnapping, said judge Nathan Erasmus. The three convicted people will be registered in the National Child Protection Register.

Joshlin Smith had disappeared in February 2024 in Saldanha Bay, a small coastal town located about 135 kilometers north of the CAP. The child has never been found. The investigation revealed that his mother had kidnapped her and sold for 20,000 rands (around 1,100 dollars).

Initially perceived as a grieving mother, Racquel Smith had attracted the sympathy of the public during the first research. The disappearance of the girl had sparked a vast national mobilization. Photos of Joshlin, his green eyes, his bright smile, his brown duvets, had largely circulated on social networks, and a minister had promised a reward of one million rands (around 54,000 dollars) for his location.

During the hearing, Racquel Smith remained impassive, seeming detached from the verdict and the gravity of the facts. The case has rekindled concerns in the face of rampant crime in South Africa, where children’s kidnappings are clearly increasing.