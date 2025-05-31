Golden Boy 2025: The list of 100 named, with Pau Cubarsi, Endrick and 2 Moroccans

The Italian media Tuttosport has unveiled the list of 100 players appointed for the Golden Boy 2025 trophy. Favorites for the coronation, Pau Cubarsi and Désiré Doué are part of the group.

We now know the 100 candidates in the running for the Golden Boy 2025. Organized each year by the Italian media Tuttosport, the price is awarded to the best player under the age of 21 playing in Europe. For this edition, Pau Cubarsi is given for favorite. The defender of Barça comes out of a successful season with the Blaugrana, who had a national hat -trick.

But the Spanish international must be wary of the French desired Doué and Warren Zaïre-Emery who compete this Saturday the final of the Champions League with PSG. We will also note the presence of Lamine Yamal (winner of the previous edition but which is not eligible for the coronation of this year) and the English Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), but also Moroccans Chemsdine Talbi and Eliesse Ben Seghir.

The 100 nominees of the Golden Boy