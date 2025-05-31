Golden Boy 2025: The list of 100 named, with Pau Cubarsi, Endrick and 2 Moroccans
The Italian media Tuttosport has unveiled the list of 100 players appointed for the Golden Boy 2025 trophy. Favorites for the coronation, Pau Cubarsi and Désiré Doué are part of the group.
We now know the 100 candidates in the running for the Golden Boy 2025. Organized each year by the Italian media Tuttosport, the price is awarded to the best player under the age of 21 playing in Europe. For this edition, Pau Cubarsi is given for favorite. The defender of Barça comes out of a successful season with the Blaugrana, who had a national hat -trick.
But the Spanish international must be wary of the French desired Doué and Warren Zaïre-Emery who compete this Saturday the final of the Champions League with PSG. We will also note the presence of Lamine Yamal (winner of the previous edition but which is not eligible for the coronation of this year) and the English Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), but also Moroccans Chemsdine Talbi and Eliesse Ben Seghir.
The 100 nominees of the Golden Boy
- Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)
- Pau Cubarsi (FC Barcelona)
- Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal)
- Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth)
- Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)
- Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal)
- Geovany Quenda (Sporting CP)
- Jorell Hato (Ajax Amsterdam)
- Mamadou Sarr (RC Strasbourg)
- Leny Yoro (Manchester United)
- Arda Güler (Real Madrid)
- Archie Gray (Tottenham)
- Elysesse Ben Seghir (AS Monaco)
- Tom Bischof (Hoffenheim)
- Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham)
- Pietro Comuzzo (Fiorentina)
- Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)
- Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord)
- Malick Fofana (Olympique Lyonnais)
- Antonio Nusa (RB Leipzig)
- Chrístos Mouzakítis (Olympiakos)
- Jan-Carlo Simic (Anderlecht)
- Valentin Atangana (Reims)
- Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Givairo Read (Feyenoord)
- Assane Diao (Côme)
- Endrick (Real Madrid)
- Guillaume RESTES (Toulouse FC)
- Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille OSC)
- Roger (Braga)
- Malick Yalcouyé (Sturm Graz)
- Chemsdine Talbi (FC Bruges)
- Sverre Nypan (Rosenborg)
- Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton)
- Taras Myhavko (Dynamo kyiv)
- Eivind Helland (Brann)
- Tyler Dibling (Southampton)
- Christian Mawissa (AS Monaco)
- Tyrique George (Chelsea)
- Joaquin Seys (FC Bruges)
- Hector Fort (FC Barcelona)
- Sindre Walle Egeli (Nordsjaelland)
- Victor Froholdt (Copenhagen)
- Rodrigo Mora (FC Porto)
- Ármin Pécsi (Puskas Akademia)
- Josh Acheampong (Chelsea)
- Andrija MAKSIMOVIC (Belgrade Red Star)
- Conrad Harder (Sporting CP)
- Marvin Young (Sparta Rotterdam)
- Charalampos Kostoúlas (Olympiakos)
- Keita Kosugi (Djurgårdens If)
- Luka Vuskovic (Westerlo)
- Arthur Vermeeren (RB Leipzig)
- Mathys Tel (Tottenham)
- Lucas Høgsberg (Nordsjaelland)
- Martim Fernandes (FC Porto)
- Kyriani Sabbe (FC Bruges)
- Michal Gurgul (Lech Poznan)
- Aleksandar Stankovic (Lucerne)
- Mike Penders (Genk)
- Jean Mattéo Bahoya (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille)
- El Chadaille Bitshiabu (RB Leipzig)
- Mika Godts (Ajax Amsterdam)
- Can Uzun (Eintracht Frankfurt)
- Paul Wanner (FC Heindenheim)
- Alex Jiménez (AC Milan)
- Jesus Rodriguez (Real Betis)
- Andrei Borza (Rapid Bucharest)
- Bance Bardai (Wolfsburg)
- JUMAH BAH (RC LENS)
- Thijmen Blokzijl (Groningue)
- Julien Duranville (Borussia Dortmund)
- Leo Sauer (Nac Breda)
- Pau Navarro (Villarreal)
- Joane Gadou (Salzburg)
- Yasin Özcan (Kasimpasa)
- Dario Essugo (Las Palmas)
- Marc Guiu (Chelsea)
- Konstantinos Karetsans (Genk)
- Saël Kumbedi (Olympique Lyonnais)
- Adam Daghim (Salzburg)
- Noam Ben Harush (Hapoel Haifa)
- Mathis Amougou (Chelsea)
- Filip Loftesnes-Bjune (Sandefjord)
- Yarin Levi (Beitar Jerusalem)
- Nils Zätterström (Malmö)
- Finn Jeltsch (Stuttgart)
- Yusuf akçiçek (fenerbahçe)
- Martin Gjone (Sandefjord)
- Clement Bischoff (Brondby)
- Semih Kilicsy (Besiktas)
- Ezchiel Banzuzi (Louvain)
- George Ilenikhena (AS Monaco)
- Mikel Gogorza (Midtjylland)
- Kees Smit (Az Alkmaar)
- Giovanni Leoni (Parma)
- Nelson Weiper (Mainz)