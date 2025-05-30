Champions League: the PSG group for the final against Inter Milan

ByThe Mwebantu Team

PSG coach Luis Enrique unveiled the list of players selected for the shock against Inter Milan in the Champions League final. And the Spanish technician called on a whole group.

PSG challenges Inter Milan this Saturday in Munich, as part of the Champions League final. A decisive meeting for the two teams in search of the supreme title. Crowned three times, the Nerazzurri dream of engraving a fourth star on their jersey. Opposite, the Parisians still run behind their first coronation in this tournament.

For this match, PSG coach Luis Enrique communicated the list of convened players. And the Spanish technician called a group of 22 men. Favorite for this year’s Golden Ball, Ousmane Dembélé is selected like the Moroccan side, Achraf Hakimi, winner of the Marc-Vivien Foé Prize.

The PSG group:

