South Africa: Jacob Zuma officially excluded from the ANC

In South Africa, former president Jacob Zuma has likely lost his ANC affiliation. On Friday November 22, his former party confirmed his exclusion after his appeal was rejected, marking a major turning point in South African politics.

A member of the ANC since 1959, Jacob Zuma joined its armed wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, whose name he adopted for his recent political organization. In 1963 he was arrested for his activist activities and imprisoned for ten years on Robben Island. Subsequently, he rose to the presidency under the banner of the ANC, where he served two terms marked by corruption scandals.

Zuma’s exclusion was not decided lightly. However, the ANC, the historic party of Nelson Mandela, felt that it had no other choice. Supporting a rival constituent formation, according to the ANC, “the most serious form of indiscipline” and one “direct attack against its historic mission”. In a statement, the party stressed that“no individual is more important than our movement”.

For his part, Jacob Zuma is preparing to celebrate the first anniversary of his party, the MK, which rose to third place in the last elections with 14% of the vote. Although he was unable to run as an MP due to a previous conviction, Zuma oversees a growing organization that is gradually eating away at the EFF, the main opposition party led by Julius Malema.