DRC: landslides kill at least 10 people in the east of the country

At least ten people lost their lives in landslides that occurred overnight from Friday to Saturday, following heavy rains that hit the Kalehe region, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“So far, we have extracted two bodies and rescued three injured people. Eight other bodies remain buried beneath the declines. Seven houses were completely swept away with all their belongings, while 31 others suffered damage”declared Delphin Birimbi, president of the Coordination of the Territorial Consultation Framework of Civil Society of Kalehe, in the province of South Kivu, during an interview with Anadolu agency.

He also clarified that“a station of the Agricultural Coffee Washing Cooperative (CACCO) was destroyed, many fields and agricultural infrastructure were devastated, and others swept away by the landslides.” In addition, Birimbi launched an urgent appeal to the authorities and humanitarian organizations for rapid intervention to limit the damage.

The report was confirmed by Thomas Bakenga, administrator of the Kalehe territory, who also spoke to the Anadolu agency.

As a reminder, in May 2023, floods and landslides caused by torrential rains led to the death of more than 400 people, prompting the authorities to declare a day of national mourning.