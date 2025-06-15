South Africa: Jacob Zuma officially excluded from the ANC

In South Africa, former president Jacob Zuma has probably lost his affiliation to the ANC. Friday, November 22, his former party confirmed his exclusion after the rejection of his call, marking a major turning point in South African politics.

Member of the ANC since 1959, Jacob Zuma had joined his armed branch, Umkhonto We Sizwe, whose name he took up for his recent political organization. In 1963, he was arrested for his militant activities and imprisoned for ten years on Robben Island. Subsequently, he reached the presidency under the banner of the ANC, where he exercised two mandates marked by corruption scandals.

Zuma’s exclusion has not been decided lightly. However, the ANC, the historic party of Nelson Mandela, said he had no other choice. Support a constituent rival training, according to the ANC, “The most serious form of indiscipline” and a “Direct attack on its historic mission”. In a press release, the party stressed that“No individual is more important than our movement”.

For his part, Jacob Zuma is preparing to celebrate the first anniversary of his party, the MK, which had risen in third place in the last elections with 14 % of the votes. Although he was unable to present himself as a deputy due to a previous conviction, Zuma oversees an expanding organization, which gradually nibbles the ground of the EFF, the main opposition party led by Julius Malema.