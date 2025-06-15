Russia and Equatorial Guinea are acting as a military agreement

Equatorial Guinea and Russia have concluded a military agreement allowing Russian instructors to train the Equatorial Guinean soldiers.

Equatorial Guinea and Russia have signed a military agreement aimed at strengthening the capacities of the Equatorial-Guinean armed forces. The announcement was made by Equato-Guinean vice-president Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue after his meeting with the Russian defense vice-minister, Iounous-Bek Evkourov.

“The agreement will allow Russian instructors to come to Equatorial Guinea to train soldiers from different units of the country’s armed forces,” wrote Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea on network X.

The discussions that took place between the Russian Deputy Minister of Defense, Iounous-Bek Evkourov and Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, notably focused on multisectoral cooperation, with a particular accent in the fields of defense and security.

“The visit of the Russian official in Malabo made it possible to propel bilateral relations at a higher level, in particular in the multisectoral cooperation between the administrations of Malabo and Moscow, with a more marked accent in the fields of defense and security,” said the Equatorial Guinean government.