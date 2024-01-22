South Africa: Jacob Zuma invested by the MK party in the 2024 elections

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has taken over as leader of the new political party uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Senior MK Party official Bonginkosi Khanyile told a rally in Malamulele, Limpopo province, last weekend that Jacob Zuma will carry the party into the next 2024 general elections. “MK will be on the ballot. President Zuma will be too. No one can stop the will of the people”said Mr. Khanyile.

Khanyile added that the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) should not oppose Zuma’s participation, saying the people should have the right to express their will democratically.

Last December, Jacob Zuma surprised by announcing that he would not campaign for the ANC, the ruling party, accusing the political group of losing its direction. He also said he would not vote for the ANC but expressed support for MK, while retaining his membership in the ANC. The move created turmoil within the South African political landscape and fueled speculation about the possible ramifications of Zuma’s split with the ANC.