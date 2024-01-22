DRC: a truck plunges into a ravine, 18 victims

A terrible accident that occurred in the southwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) left more than 18 victims on Sunday January 21, 2024.

The tragedy took place on a main road in the isolated territory of Kasangulu. According to local police commander Benjamin Banza, the truck, filled with goods and passengers, was traveling at high speed when it lost control and plunged into the ravine. Authorities suspect speeding as the cause of this tragedy.

The rapid response of emergency services made it possible to recover the bodies of the victims in the ravine. The remains were taken to Kasangulu General Hospital mortuary. Among the injured, six are in serious condition, while 15 have minor injuries. The truck, seriously damaged, has yet to be recovered.