Egypt: news of Mohamed Salah, injured against Ghana

The coach of Egypt, Rui Vitoria, gave news of his captain Mohamed Salah, who was injured during the draw against Ghana (2-2) on Thursday evening, on the occasion of the 2nd day of group B at the CAN 2023.

He had only played half. Captain of the Egyptian selection, Mohamed Salah left before the break, during the clash against Ghana, Thursday evening, on the occasion of the second day of group B at CAN 2023. Injured alone, the Liverpool winger was forced to give up his place to Mostafa Fathi.

At a press conference after the match, coach Rui Vitoria gave news of the Pharaons striker. And according to the Portuguese technician, there is more fear than harm for the double African Ballon d’Or “I don’t know the nature of Salah’s injury at the moment”he told reporters.

Before adding: “I think it’s not serious, but I’m waiting to have results to know if he will be fit for the next match. I was satisfied with the reaction of the players who came back twice”

Egypt will play its last group match against Cape Verde next Monday. A decisive meeting for the Pharaohs who must snatch victory to qualify directly for the round of 16.