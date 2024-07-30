South Africa: Jacob Zuma expelled from the ANC, the ruling party

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been expelled from the African National Congress (ANC), according to state media reports. Zuma, who led the country for nearly a decade, is accused of undermining the party’s integrity by collaborating with another political party.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been officially expelled from the ruling African National Congress (ANC), according to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), which claims to be in possession of official documents. However, the ANC has not yet issued an official statement on the matter.

Jacob Zuma, who led South Africa from 2009 to 2018, was expelled for collaborating with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in the last general election. Despite his repeated claims to still be a member of the ANC, Zuma campaigned for MK, a party that won 58 seats in the May election. This dual allegiance was deemed contrary to the ANC’s aims and policies, leading to his expulsion.

The SABC also reported that Zuma was presented as MK president and that his face appeared on the ballot papers, which was seen as a clear break with the ANC. Tensions between Zuma and current president Cyril Ramaphosa have escalated in recent months. In January, Zuma was suspended by the ANC, which was interpreted as a sign of internal tensions.

The ANC, which has ruled South Africa since 1994, saw its parliamentary majority shrink in recent elections, winning just 40 percent of the vote and being forced to form a coalition government. The fragile political situation reflects the challenges the party faces due to its internal divisions.

Jacob Zuma now has three weeks to appeal his expulsion to the ANC’s national appeals commission.