2024 Olympics (F): Australia overturns Zambia (6-5), at the end of a crazy match

Australia has relaunched its women’s football tournament at the 2024 Olympics after its victory against Zambia (6-5) on Sunday in Nice. A result which, however, relegates the Chipolopolos women to the brink of elimination.

While the final result cost the Chipolopolo women dearly, who suffered a second consecutive defeat, Zambia and Australia put on a breathtaking show on Sunday at the Paris Olympic Games. The tone was set from the first minute of play with Barbra Banda opening the scoring for Zambia. The Australians were quick to respond, equalising quickly through Alanna Kennedy in the 7th minute.

The match continued at a frantic pace. Racheal Kundananji (21st) and again Banda (33rd) increased the gap in Zambia’s favour, putting the Matildas under intense pressure. Despite Australia reducing the deficit, Barbra Banda completed her hat-trick just before the break (45th + 4), giving her team a 4-2 half-time lead.

The second half started much like the first, with Kundananji scoring her second goal in the 56th minute, assisted by Banda, who emerged as the key player of the match. But that was when the game took a dramatic turn. In the space of 32 minutes, the Australians managed to score four goals, turning the game around in spectacular fashion.

An own goal from Ngambo Musole (58th) launched the Australian comeback, followed by goals from Stephanie Castley (65th, 76th) and Michelle Heyman (90th), giving Australia an unexpected 6-5 victory.

The victory allows Australia to relaunch itself in Group B, also composed of the United States and Germany. On the other hand, Zambia, with this second defeat in two matches, finds itself on the brink of elimination.