Mercato: Serge Ibaka signs for Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s basketball section has made official the arrival of Spanish international Serge Ibaka, who has signed for one season with the Madrid team.

At 34, Serge Ibaka is embarking on a new adventure. The Spanish basketball player has signed with Real Madrid. The Congolese native has signed for one year with the Madrilenians, until 2025. The official announcement was made by the Merengue club through a post on social networks.

“I am very happy and above all I feel very grateful to be able to return to Madrid. For me it is like coming home. It is a club that I know well, so it was easy to make this decision. I am looking forward to playing there again, wearing this shirt again, and being here with the others.”said the former NBA player after it was made official.

NBA champion in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors, Serge Ibaka joined Bayern Munich last season, where he finished with more than 10 points and 5 rebounds. Now, it is on the Real side that he will try to write new pages in his already very rich career.