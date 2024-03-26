South Africa: he commits suicide live on Facebook after discovering that his wife is cheating on him (video)

A Zimbabwean named Kelvin Mhofu Ngoshi, residing in South Africa, tragically committed suicide live on Facebook this Sunday after discovering that his wife was cheating on him. The events took place in Middelburg, a town in the Mpumalanga province in South Africa.

According to reports by Crime Watch Zimbabwe (CWZ), Ngoshi was deeply upset upon learning that his girlfriend, known only as Kudzi, was in a relationship with another person. Although he decided to move on, the young woman chose to take revenge by informing local authorities of Ngoshi's illegal activities. The latter was involved in the coal trade, an activity regulated in South Africa by specific laws.

In the video released, Ngoshi appeared silent, simply filming himself drinking what initially appeared to be a regular Coca-Cola. However, it later turned out that the drink had been laced with some form of poison. Shortly after, Ngoshi died.

“ Their relationship began in 2016, but they took a break for a while before getting back together in 2023“, the source said, adding that Kelvin was unfortunately involved in illegal coal transactions in Mpumalanga, according to the police report.

Kelvin dies leaving behind a minor daughter and a sister battling cancer. Reportedly, he was the sole breadwinner of his family because both his parents died.

