Algeria-Tunisia: the Fennecs U20 coach slaps his players in the middle of a match (video)

The match between the Algerian U20 team and its Tunisian counterpart this weekend witnessed an unusual scene as Yacine Manaa, coach of the Algerian team, was filmed slapping his own players during an altercation with the opposing team.

The shocking gesture quickly made the rounds on social networks, attracting the attention of thousands of Internet users. In a friendly match this weekend between Algeria and Tunisia, the U20 coach, Yacine Manaa, attacked his players with hot slaps during an altercation with the opposing team. The scene, copiously recorded by the stadium cameras, sparked indignation on the web.

The Algerian coach 🇩🇿 of the U20 category slaps his players. 😳 Algeria 🇩🇿 currently leads 2-1 against Tunisia 🇹🇳, we are playing the 62nd minute. pic.twitter.com/gZW8nYkxcQ — ActuFootMaghreb (@actufootmaghreb) March 23, 2024

Many spectators wondered how a coach could behave like this, especially since such actions are expressly prohibited by FIFA in order to protect the physical integrity of players.

For its part, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has not yet reacted to this controversy. However, the country's media widely covered the event, calling these actions ” shameful behavior for Algerian football“, coming from an educator who is supposed to be an example on and off the field.

It should be noted that the Algerian U20 team was beaten 3-2 in this meeting, adding an element of frustration to this controversy currently rocking Algerian football.