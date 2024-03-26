Cameroon: José Mourinho in discussions to become coach of the Indomitable Lions

José Mourinho could become the next coach of the Indomitable Lions, while the Portuguese technician is said to be in very advanced negotiations with the Cameroonian state.

Fired from the AS Roma bench for poor results, José Mourinho has since been without a club. Special one has still not found a job despite his impressive CV. But not for long if the latest news on the Portuguese technician is to be believed.

According to information reported by Cameroonian national television, José Mourinho is in advanced talks with the Cameroonian authorities to take charge of the Indomitable Lions. Although the Portuguese appears to have a head start over the other candidates, disagreements remain over his high salary demands. This situation makes it difficult to reach a financial agreement between the two parties.

For this collaboration to come to fruition, it will be necessary to find a financial compromise that suits both parties. If such a deal is reached, it would be a first for José Mourinho in the field of managing a national team. This new challenge would represent a turning point in the career of the Lusitano coach who has already won numerous major club trophies, including two Champions Leagues (with Porto in 2004 and Inter in 2010), as well as several championship titles in various European countries.