South Africa: Football Federation president Danny Jordaan arrested for fraud and theft

The president of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Danny Jordaan, has been detained on serious charges of fraud and theft, local media reported on Wednesday.

The news is making the rounds on South African social networks. President of the SAFA (South African Football Federation), Danny Jordaan was arrested this Wednesday, November 13, 2024. Accused of fraud and theft, the 73-year-old man was placed in detention. According to local media SowetanJordaan is suspected of having embezzled 1.3 million rands, or approximately 44 million CFA francs.

A lawyer by training and emblematic figure of South African football, Danny Jordaan has been at the head of SAFA since 2013, when he took over from Kirsten Nematandani. His role has been decisive, particularly in the organization of major events, but these accusations of fraud cast a shadow over his mandate and the integrity of the SAFA administration.

The arrest was followed by an interrogation hearing in Palm Ridge Court, where details of the case are reviewed. Local observers, as well as football fans, are following the development of this affair with great attention, while the scandal provokes strong reactions throughout the country. This delicate situation could have significant repercussions on the image and functioning of the South African football federation.

The management of SAFA is now at the center of national debate, with some calling for reform to ensure greater transparency and better oversight of South African football’s finances.