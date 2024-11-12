DRC: 05 people killed in 3 days by armed men in Goma

Between November 9 and 11, armed men killed at least five people in and around the city of Goma in North Kivu province. Among the victims is a police officer.

The killings took place mainly in the north of the volcanic city and in the south of neighboring Nyiragongo territory. According to various sources, most of the victims were killed during robberies or burglaries carried out by armed bandits.

Monday morning, the lifeless and tied up body of a man was found in Kabaya, in the Munigi group, Nyiragongo territory, according to local civil society sources. The previous evening, another man was killed in Ndosho, a district of the commune of Karisimbi, north of Goma, by bandits who stole his bag and other personal effects, according to the same sources.

During the night of Saturday to Sunday, November 10, two men were killed, one in Kiziba 2 and the other in Bugamba 2, in the Muja groupement, in Nyiragongo. The previous night, a police officer was also shot dead by armed bandits in the Rusayu 1st displaced persons site.

Still on the same site, at least 17 displaced people’s cabins were broken into, and their occupants robbed of their meager possessions and money.

Furthermore, local civil society is calling for a strengthening of security around the city of Goma, stressing that acts of insecurity have become almost daily in this region of eastern DRC.