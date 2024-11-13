Cameroon: at least 10 civilians killed in Boko Haram attack

Tuesday evening, a bloody attack attributed to Boko Haram claimed the lives of at least ten people, including three women, in the Far North region of Cameroon. A head of a vigilance committee confirmed this tragedy on Wednesday.

The attack took place in the village of Ldamang, in the department of Mayo-Tsanaga, where jihadists armed with assault rifles and bladed weapons invaded the locality around 10 p.m., sowing terror among the residents. According to this source, who requested anonymity, the attackers killed several villagers, looted food reserves and took away valuable goods.

Indeed, survivors described scenes of violence marked by fires and acts of vandalism. Two of the seriously injured victims were taken to hospital, but unfortunately died from their injuries.

After devastating Ldamang, the attackers continued their raid towards the neighboring village of Lamram, where they also ransacked homes and some businesses. Informed of the attack, the Cameroonian army reacted quickly, engaging in direct confrontation with the jihadists.

Furthermore, this intervention made it possible to “neutralize” four members of Boko Haram, forcing the group to retreat.