South Africa: exclusion of Jacob Zuma from legislative elections

The exclusion of former South African President Jacob Zuma from the next legislative elections caused shock waves in the country this Thursday. The Independent Electoral Commission has confirmed that he will not be able to run in the elections scheduled for two months, despite his leading position on the Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party list.

This decision follows an objection raised against Zuma's candidacy, in accordance with the Constitution which prohibits anyone sentenced to more than 12 months in prison from standing as a candidate. Indeed, Zuma was sentenced in 2018 to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after refusing to appear before an anti-corruption commission.

This exclusion adds to the setbacks already suffered by Zuma, in conflict with his former party, the African National Congress (ANC). Last December, Zuma surprised by announcing his support for MK, a small political party. The ANC had tried to block the formation of this new party, even going so far as to take legal action to prevent the use of the name Umkhonto we Sizwe, a historical symbol of the ANC during apartheid.

The Electoral Commission's decision sparked various reactions, with Zuma supporters denouncing a political maneuver aimed at excluding him from the electoral process. Despite his exclusion, Zuma has until April 2 to appeal the Commission's decision.