DRC: Judith Suminwa Tuluka appointed Prime Minister

Judith Suminwa Tuluka, Minister of Planning, is appointed Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to an official announcement made Monday on national television, a little more than three months after the December 20 elections in which victory was attributed to the president outgoing Félix Tshisekedi.

The first woman appointed as head of the DRC government, Ms. Suminwa Tuluka succeeds Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, Prime Minister since February 2021, who resigned on February 21.

Aged around fifty, with a master's degree in economics, she will have to implement the commitments of Félix Tshisekedi's second term, in a security context that remains as tense as ever.

In power since January 2019, Tshisekedi began his second and final term in January 2024.

The parties supporting him won more than 90% of the seats in the National Assembly in a vote where fraud reigned en masse. An overwhelming majority which gives him complete freedom to pursue his policy.

During the electoral campaign, the outgoing president called on his compatriots to give him a new mandate to “consolidate the achievements” of the first, notably by highlighting free primary education.

He promised to create jobs, diversify the economy and develop agriculture, continue his development plan for deep Congo, protect the purchasing power of households…

Because while having a subsoil immensely rich in minerals, the DRC remains one of the poorest nations in the world, with two thirds of its population (around 100 million inhabitants) living below the poverty line.

