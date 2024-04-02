DRC: Judith Tuluka Suminwa appointed head of government

Judith Tuluka Suminwa was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo by President Félix Tshisekedi, succeeding Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge.

This historic appointment makes her the first woman to hold this position since the country's independence. Formerly Minister of State for Planning, Tuluka Suminwa is determined to meet the challenges ahead, saying with the support of the President and everyone, they can overcome the obstacles.

Furthermore, she undertakes to begin discussions with the parties supporting the presidential agenda to form the next government, thus inaugurating a new era for the second term of Félix Tshisekedi, which began three months after his re-election.