South Africa: Death of legend Stanley Tshabalala

Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley Tshabalala died in hospital on Thursday. The South African legend was 75.

South African football is in mourning. Legend Stanley Tshabalala is no more. The former Bafana Bafana national coach passed away in hospital on Thursday. The sad news was announced by local club Orlando Pirates in a statement.

“The Tshabalala family and Orlando Pirates announce the sad and untimely passing of Stanley Tshabalala this afternoon in hospital”reads the Buccaneers’ statement. “He died from the injuries he sustained when he was shot in March this year.”it is added.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Stanley Tshabalala is one of the founding members of South African club Kaizer Chiefs. A big fan of the noble art, the man nicknamed “Screamer” also tried his hand at boxing, having been a student of the famous Transvaal boxing champion Jerry Moloi.

“As the person who introduced the brand of football, shoe polish and the piano, Screamer’s legacy, life and memory will be celebrated beyond the football fraternity. The enormous contribution made by the much loved and jovial Screamer Tshabalala to the sport will forever be celebrated.”wrote the Downs on x.