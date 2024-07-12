Cameroon: Francis Ngannou appointed president of PFL Africa!

Former MMA champion Francis Ngannou will lead the PFL’s new expansion into Africa as president of PFL Africa, a new regional league of the Professional Fighters League.

This announcement, made by the French daily Le Figaro on July 11, 2024, marks an important step for the development of MMA in Africa. The PFL Africa will begin in 2025, following the PFL Europe launched in 2023 and the PFL MENA (Middle East and North Africa) which began this year.

Like other PFL franchises in the United States, PFL Africa will adopt a regular season, playoff and championship format. Francis Ngannou, 37, said in a statement: “I am extremely happy and honored to assume the presidency of PFL Africa, a league that will shape the foundations of MMA in Africa”Note that the first event is planned on the continent in April 2025.