South Africa: death of Alton Meiring, former Bafana Bafana striker

South African football legend Alton Meiring died on Sunday at the age of 48. According to information from local media iDiski Times, the former Bafana Bafana striker was stabbed. The news of his death was confirmed by his former club Luso Africa FC.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the passing of coach Alton Meiring. He has been a great supporter of our club and has helped several teams over the past few seasons, from juniors to seniors and even our women’s team. We are so grateful to him for his knowledge and help. Please keep his family in your prayers », Wrote the amateur football club on its social networks.

Formerly a member of Mamelodi Sundowns, Alton Meiring played for several teams such as Moroka Swallows, Jomo Cosmos, Golden Arrows and Hellenic. A former South African international, he also played two matches with Bafana Bafana during his career.

Meiring, who retired more than a decade ago, continued to play a role in football, working with a few clubs as a youth coach.