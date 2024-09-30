FIFA: heavy sanction for Samuel Eto’o

In the sights of African and international authorities, Samuel Eto’o has just received a heavy sanction from FIFA. The administration of Gianni Infantino has imposed a six-month suspension on the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation.

Samuel Eto’o would have liked to do without this sanction. In a “cold war” with the ministry of sports and national coach Marc Brys, the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation must also pay for the administrative errors of the body for which he is responsible. FIFA has in fact imposed a 6-month suspension on the former captain of the Indomitable Lions, preventing him from attending the matches of the men’s and women’s national teams.

A suspension justified by the governing body of world football by the violation of the articles 13 (Offensive behavior and violation of the principles of fair play) and 14 (Incorrectness of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“ The sanction imposed is linked to the round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup between Brazil and Cameroon in Bogotá (Colombia), on September 11, 2024. The ban imposed on Mr. Eto’o will prevent him from attending men’s and women’s football matches involving FECAFOOT representative teams, in any category or age group. The decision was notified to Mr Eto’o today, when the ban came into force», We can read on the FIFA website.

FIFA, with this decision, reaffirms its commitment to ensuring respect for the rules of fair play and the good behavior of officials in international competitions. It remains to be seen how FECAFOOT will react to this sanction, and whether it will have repercussions on Eto’o’s leadership within the Cameroonian federation.