South Africa: Death of actress Connie Chiume, star of Black Panther

South African actress Connie Chiume, known for her role as Zawavari in the saga Black Pantherdied this Tuesday, June 6 in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 72.

His family announced the news on their official Instagram account, without specifying the cause of death. “We regret to inform you of the passing of Connie Chiume.”we can read in this brief press release. “We will share more details in due course.”

Born on June 5, 1952 in Welkom, Connie Chiume first studied to become a nurse before obtaining a diploma in teaching, finally turning to comedy, according to The Independent. Her career began in Greece, where she starred in the musical Sola Sola.

According to The Hollywood ReporterConnie Chiume has been awarded two prestigious South African awards during her career: the NTVA Avanti Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Soul City in 2000, as well as the SAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Zone 14.