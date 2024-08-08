Madagascar: 6 people die after eating sea turtle meat

Six people have died from food poisoning after eating sea turtle meat in Antalaha, northern Madagascar, local health authorities said Tuesday.

Among the victims, three died in hospital, while the other three died outside the facility. About twenty people are still under medical surveillance due to the consumption of the same meat, two of whom are in intensive care at the hospital, but their lives are not in danger, according to the same source.

In Madagascar, the consumption of sea turtle meat is prohibited due to the toxins present in its flesh.