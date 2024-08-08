Kenya: New wave of protests on the horizon, police urge caution

After a brief lull, Kenya is bracing for new protests that could revive the spiral of violence that has shaken the country in recent weeks. The police have already warned against any excesses and announced the deployment of significant forces to secure sensitive areas.

Calls for protests, widely relayed on social media, have revived fears of clashes between law enforcement and protesters. Young Kenyans, who are behind this protest movement, seem determined to make their voices heard and express their discontent with the government’s economic policy.

Indeed, the president’s decision to dismiss part of his cabinet, taken in response to the first protests, has not been enough to ease tensions. The protesters are still demanding the cancellation of the new taxes and an improvement in their living conditions.

Acting Inspector General of the National Police, Gilbert Masengeli, has expressed concern about the possibility of criminal groups infiltrating the protests. He has called on the population to be vigilant and avoid risky areas, including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and presidential residences.

The new protests come as the government tries to reassure investors and revive the economy, which has been hit hard by social unrest. The authorities are calling on young people to focus on dialogue and renounce violence, while promising to address their demands.