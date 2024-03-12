South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa wants to strengthen ties with Ghana

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for intensified economic ties between South Africa and Ghana during the second session of the South Africa-Ghana Binational Commission (BNC) in Pretoria.

Accompanied by his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Akufo-Addo, President Cyril Ramaphosa Ramaphosa underlined, during the second session of the South Africa-Ghana Binational Commission (BNC), the urgency of action to develop trade and investment between South Africa and Ghana.

The South African Head of State expressed the desire of South African businesses to increase their investments in Ghana and encouraged Ghanaian investors to explore opportunities in South Africa. More than 100 South African companies are already present in Ghana, including MTN, AngloGold Ashanti, Goldfields, Shoprite and various financial institutions.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the potential for cooperation in infrastructure, such as dry ports, rail networks, airports and hospital facilities. He mentioned opportunities in prechemistry and the maritime economy, due to the coastal position of both countries.

Furthermore, Presidents Ramaphosa and Akufo-Addo highlighted the 24 existing agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries, covering various areas of economic, technical, scientific, social and cultural cooperation. They stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of these agreements and finalize discussions on additional agreements.

In a joint statement, the two leaders charged their respective officials to harness existing potential to deepen cooperation and stressed the importance of a common approach in the implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063, in particular the African Continental Free Trade Area (Zlecaf).