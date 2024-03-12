Champions League: ASEC-Petro Atletico, the complete draw for the quarter-finals

The Confederation of African Football carried out the draw for the quarter-finals of the African Champions League this Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt. A print that offers beautiful posters in perspective.

We now know the four posters which will animate the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League. The African body carried out the draw for this first round of the knockout stages this Tuesday at its headquarters in Cairo.

The Tanzanians of Simba SC will challenge the Egyptians of Al Ahly in a promising clash. The other great poster of these quarter-finals will pit the South Africans of Mamelodi Sundowns against Young Africans, the other Tanzanian club competing for the last four.

In other matches, Tout Puissant Mazembe of DR Congo will face Angolans Petro Atletico. The winner will challenge Espérance Sportive de Tunis or ASEC Mimosas in the semi-final. The two giants will face each other in the last poster of the quarter-finals.

Quarter-final posters

Simba SC (Tanzania) – Al Ahly (Egypt)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo) – Petro Atletico (Angola)

ES Tunis – ASEC Mimosas

Young Africans (Tanzania) – Mamelodi Soundowns (South Africa)