South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in for a second term

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was officially inaugurated for a second term during a solemn ceremony in Pretoria, the country’s capital, this Wednesday June 19, 2024.

Cyril Ramaphosa, 71, was sworn in on Wednesday as President of the Republic of South Africa for a second term, following his re-election by Parliament last Friday. The inauguration ceremony, presided over by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was attended by several heads of state and government in Pretoria.

“I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa,” the re-elected president declared to an attentive assembly. Interfaith prayers preceded the ceremony, with religious leaders from different faiths praying for the president and the government of national unity.

Ramaphosa’s re-election by the new Parliament is the result of an unprecedented agreement between the ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA), the main opposition party. This agreement marks the end of three decades of uncontested domination of the ANC, the historic party of Nelson Mandela.

A new era of coalition governance

Ramaphosa received 283 votes in the parliamentary election, well ahead of Julius Malema of the radical left party EFF, who received only 44 votes. This result follows the legislative elections at the end of May, which caused upheaval on the South African political scene.

The new government of national unity will be centered on a coalition between the ANC, which remains in the majority with 159 of the 400 parliamentary seats, the DA with 87 seats, and the Zulu nationalist Inkatha Party (IFP), which holds 17. This partnership policy aims to stabilize the country and promote policies focused on economic and social development.