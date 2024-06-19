“I feel torn and…”, Pastor Marcello Tunasi reacts to the death of his wife Blanche

On the morning of Thursday, June 13, 2024, Pastor Marcello Tunasi reacted to the death of his wife Blanche.

Blanche Tunasi, wife of Pastor Marcello Tunasi, died on Wednesday June 12, 2024. The man of God expressed his pain and bitterness in a short message.

“Lord, I feel amputated, I feel torn and devastated. My breathing is like a fire that consumes my bones and my heart. I realize more and more that the wife you gave me was a very rare and irreplaceable pearl. expressed Congolese pastor Marcello Tunasi, well known throughout the world.

According to him, the death of his wife Blanche is the greatest pain of his life. “I have never felt such pain in my entire life, and I hope with all my heart that this will be the last. Everything that reminds me of Blanche, a toothbrush, a cup, a photo, a souvenir, a decoration and especially our children, tears me to the core,” he said.

But as he taught his faithful, Marcello Tunasi abandons himself to God in this ordeal. “I am counting on you to strengthen me and give me the strength to continue without her, because you know better than me how much she meant to me, to the children and to the entire community”.

In his message, the man of God expressed his gratitude for the presence of his wife in his life the last 18 years. “I say thank you for lending her to me for 18 years and I believe that she is with you, in your glory, and that on the day of the kidnapping I will see her again,” he wished.

Marcello Tunasi and his wife Blanche have four children: Oracle, Shukrani, Shiphra and Thabiri. Pastor Marcello Tunasi is also the founder of Marcello Tunasi Ministries (MT), the Compassion Core International (NCI), the Compassion Orphanage and the Compassion Ministry School which trains missionaries.