South Africa: Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected president by Parliament

In South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa was officially re-elected as the country's president for a second term by lawmakers on Friday June 14.

His re-election was made possible by an agreement between his party, the African National Congress (ANC), and a historic coalition with the main opposition party as well as other parties.

Speaking before the National Assembly in Cape Town, the Head of State pledged to collaborate with all members of the political spectrum: “Madam President, I would like to thank the members of this august Assembly who voted for me, investing and placing their trust in me. I plan to work with all members, including those who did not or were unable to vote for me. It is their democratic right. We are all South Africans and I will serve everyone, including those who did not support me tonight”said Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa.

Furthermore, the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect will be held on June 19, 2024. After this first step, he will form his government and present his program.