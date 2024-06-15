Faouzi Benzarti, new coach of Tunisia

The Tunisian Football Federation on Friday appointed Faouzi Benzarti as national coach of the Carthage Eagles. The coach of Club Africain will take up his duties from July 1, 2024.

Montassar Louhichi and Anis Boussaidi will ultimately not remain at the head of the Tunisian selection for long. Appointed last March to replace Jalel Kadri, the temporary duo will pack their bags from July 1. In any case, this is what the Tunisian Football Federation decided in its Friday publication. The national body has announced the appointment of Faouzi Benzarti to the bench of the Carthaginian Eagles.

Former coach of Wydad Casablanca and current coach of Club Africain, the 74-year-old technician will return to the Tunisian team for the fourth time after March 1994 (interim), November 2009-June 2010 and July-October 2018. With his assistant Imed Ben Younes, Faouzi Benzarti will play his first match with the Carthage Eagles during the first two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers in Morocco, the draw for which is set for July 4, 2024.