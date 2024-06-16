DRC: two players withdraw from Togo

The Leopards coach, Sébastien Desabre, confirmed the absences of Simon Banza and Noah Sadiki for the match between the DRC and Togo this Sunday, on the 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The DRC will have to cope without two of its key players for the crucial meeting on June 9 against Togo, as part of the 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Leopards will be deprived of Simon Banza and Noah Sadiki for this clash decisive against the Eperviers.

Simon Banza, striker from Braga (Portugal), will be unavailable due to physical problems. Banza, who had an impressive season with 21 goals and 4 assists in 28 matches, will therefore not be able to bring his good form to the national team during this break. Noah Sadiki, for his part, will not be present for administrative reasons.

Although these absences may seem worrying, they should not bother the coach too much, as neither Banza nor Sadiki participated in the previous match against Senegal. In this match, the Leopards held off the reigning African champions with a 1-1 draw, demonstrating their ability to compete with the best teams on the continent.

Victory objective

The DRC are aiming for a victory against the Togo Hawks, who were held to a draw by South Sudan in their last meeting in Lomé. A victory would allow the Leopards to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, taking valuable points in these very competitive qualifiers.