South Africa: Bilharzia outbreak reported in Limpopo province

An outbreak of bilharzia, also known as schistosomiasis, a waterborne parasitic disease, has been reported in Limpopo province in northeastern South Africa, local authorities said Monday.

According to a statement from the provincial government, several areas in the Greater Tzaneen Municipality in the Mopani district are severely affected by this epidemic. “More than 140 students of Malwandla Primary School have tested positive and are currently receiving anti-parasitic treatment”the press release states. “The rapid spread of this infection raises serious concerns for the health and safety of affected communities.”

To address the situation, the provincial government has set up a team to coordinate the response, provide medical care to those infected, and prevent the spread of the disease. Residents in affected areas are advised to avoid swimming in rivers, streams, or other water sources that may be contaminated, and to ensure that drinking water is properly boiled and treated.

In addition, authorities are encouraging parents and guardians to closely monitor their children for signs of bilharzia and to seek medical attention if necessary. “Our priority is to control this epidemic and protect the health of our communities”said Basikopo Makamu, acting secretary of Limpopo, in the statement.

Note that bilharzia can cause various symptoms such as abdominal pain, fever, chills, bloody urine, urinary tract infections, persistent headaches and intense fatigue.