Algeria: President Abdelmadjid Tebboune elected for a second term

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been re-elected for a second term with nearly 95% of the vote, Mohamed Charfi, president of the National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE), announced on Sunday. However, the campaign teams of the three candidates, including that of the president-elect, reported “irregularities and inconsistencies” in the results.

In the September 8 election, out of a total of 5.6 million votes recorded, 5.32 million were in favor of the independent candidate Tebboune, representing 94.65% of the votes, Charfi said.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Tebboune, highlighting the “exceptional relations” between France and Algeria, despite recurring tensions. The Élysée stressed the importance of dialogue between the two countries, particularly in the context of Algeria’s participation in the United Nations Security Council.

In 2019, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, now 78, was elected with 58% of the vote, but turnout was only 39.83%. The election was held in a tense climate, marked by the Hirak movement, which led to the fall of former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and calls for a boycott.