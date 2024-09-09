CAN 2025 (Q): Togo and Equatorial Guinea back to back

Togo traveled to Equatorial Guinea on Monday, as part of the second day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers. And at the end, the two teams left with a draw (2-2).

Second outing without a win for Togo at the start of the campaign, counting for the CAN 2025 qualifiers. Already held to a draw by Liberia (1-1) last Friday, the Hawks also shared the points during their trip to Equatorial Guinea this Monday. Against Nzalang Nacional this afternoon in Malabo, the men of coach Daré Nibombé ended the game with a draw (2-2).

In a bad start, the Togolese were caught cold by the host team, who opened the scoring in the 17th minute, on a goal by Luis Asué. Pushed around, the visitors will however come back to the score before the break, thanks to Roger Aholou who scored with a header.

Once again overtaken by Nzalang Nacional who regained the advantage in the last quarter of an hour through Jannick Byula (75th), the Togolese will manage in the final seconds of the end of the match to snatch the point of the draw. The home scorer, Fodoh laba, will save his team with a header placed in the 94th minute. Final score: 2-2.

A result that does not suit the Togolese, placed in a fairly tough group E. The Hawks will have to react on the third day, against Algeria.