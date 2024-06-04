South Africa: ANC loses absolute majority in Parliament

The African National Congress (ANC), the ruling party in South Africa, lost its absolute majority in Parliament following the May 29 legislative elections. This new political era could profoundly transform the South African institutional landscape.

The official results, announced this Sunday by the president of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Mosotho Moepya, reveal that the ANC obtained only 159 seats out of the 400 available in the National Assembly. This historic setback forces the party to seek alliances to form a government coalition and maintain its political influence.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), strengthened its presence in Parliament by obtaining 87 seats. The new uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, founded by former president Jacob Zuma, managed to win 49 seats, a modest but significant result for a recently created party.

Voter turnout reached 58.6%, with 16.2 million voters out of the 27.7 million registered voters. This participation rate is lower than that of previous elections.