Cameroon: Fecafoot reacts to the heated argument between Samuel Eto'o and Marc Brys

In a press release this Tuesday afternoon, the Cameroonian Football Federation reacted to the big altercation between Samuel Eto'o and the national coach, Marc Brys. And Fecafoot announced a meeting of the Emergency Committee as soon as possible to take the necessary decisions.

Announced as the last attempt to find a way out of the war between Fecafoot and the Cameroonian Ministry of Sports over the technical staff of coach Marc Brys, this Tuesday's working session between President Samuel Eto'o and the technician Belgian, was ultimately aborted. Worse, the various actors made a spectacle of themselves, with a big altercation between Eto'o and Brys.

After removing the technical advisor to the Ministry of Sports, Cyril Tollo, from the room, who was not invited to the meeting, the former captain of the Indomitable Lions launched into a heated exchange with Marc Brys. A big discussion between the two teams, after which the Belgian technician slammed the door.

In a press release on its official website, Fecafoot reacted to the situation and announced the convening of an emergency committee to take the necessary decisions.