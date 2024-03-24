South Africa: accused of corruption, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave

The Speaker of the South African Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, announced this Thursday that she has decided to take special leave due to a pending investigation against her on corruption charges.

“ Given the seriousness of the allegations and the resulting media speculation, I have decided to take special leave from my position as Speaker of the National Assembly, effective immediately“, Mapisa-Nqakula said in a statement, clarifying that there had been no formal notification of an arrest warrant or communication regarding his imminent arrest.

“ My lawyers have, however, proactively informed the National Prosecuting Authority of my willingness to comply if necessary”she added.

On Tuesday, a special investigation unit in South Africa carried out a search of the home of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, as part of this investigation into allegations of corruption during his tenure as defense minister. Investigators seized evidence during this operation which lasted more than five hours.

According to media reports, Mapisa-Nqakula is suspected of accepting bribes from a defense contractor between 2016 and 2019, totaling at least $120,000. These payments were allegedly made in cash and delivered in gift bags. The president denies any wrongdoing and claims to cooperate fully with investigators.