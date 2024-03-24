Mercato: Congolese Yannick Bolasie heads to Brazil

At 34, Yannick Bolasie is taking on a new challenge in South America. The Congolese striker signed with the Brazilian club Criciúma Esporte Clube.

Yannick Bolasie joins Dimitri Payet in Brazil. The former French international is enjoying the glory days of local club Vasco da Gama. A success that the Congolese attacker intends to copy. The Leopards center forward has signed with the Brazilian team Criciúma Esporte Clube, promoted to the Brazilian first division this season.

A new challenge for the native of Lyon who has practically traveled all over Europe, with a career which has taken him mainly to England then to Anderlecht, to Sporting CP, to Rizespor and recently to Swansea in the Championship. The objective for Bolasie will now be to shine in the country of King Pelé to attract the attention of the Congolese selection during the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup next June.