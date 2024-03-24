FIFA Day: Algeria takes on Bolivia for Petkovic's first

Algeria barely beat Bolivia (3-2) on Friday evening at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Baraki as part of the FIFA Series friendly tournament. A not very convincing start from the Fennecs for the debut of new coach Vladimir Petkovic.

Despite the absence of executives such as Mahrez, Slimani and Belaïli, as well as Bennacer's injury, the Fennecs started the game well with good organization and promising movements. They missed a big opportunity at the start of the match with Gouiri and Bounedjah, but opened the scoring just before the break thanks to Gouiri, on an assist from Brahimi.

However, an error from Mandi allowed Bolivia to equalize shortly after the restart. The Algerians then appeared disorganized and conceded a second goal from a free kick from Sagredo. But a superb overflow from Atal allowed Benzia to equalize, before Mandi redeemed himself by scoring the winning goal in stoppage time.

This turnaround gives Petkovic a first victory, while Algeria will face South Africa next Tuesday.