South Africa: 95 Libyans arrested in a clandestine base

The South African Police Service (SAPS) announced on Friday that it had arrested 95 Libyan nationals during an operation at a suspected illegal military training base in White River, in the northeastern province of Mpumalanga.

The Mpumalanga SAPS, in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs and other partners, carried out the joint operation on Friday, leading to the arrest of the 95 individuals, who are currently under the surveillance of the relevant authorities, the statement said.

Originally designated as a training site, the town appears to have been turned into an illegal military training base, police said. “We take any threat to the security and stability of our province and our country very seriously. This operation demonstrates our commitment to act quickly and decisively against any activity that could harm our national interests and ensure the safety of our citizens, as this is our core mandate,” said Zeph Mkhwanazi, acting head of Mpumalanga SAPS.